Refurbished Frederick Douglass statues return

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Frederick Douglass statues are back!

The City of Rochester revealed several of the refurbished statues Wednesday. They originally were created in 2018 for the Year of Douglass bicentennial celebration. Some of them needed a tune-up due to regular wear and tear, and a few others were vandalized.

The statues are made out of fiberglass.

To protect them from the elements, the new statues will be installed indoors, except for the one unveiled Wednesday at Aqueduct Park on East Main Street downtown.