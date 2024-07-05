Region celebrates Fourth with food, special events and Jefferson Starship

July 4 celebrations in Greece, Henrietta

Cities and towns across the Rochester area have been celebrating the Fourth of July in grand fashion.

Hundreds gathered at Greece Town Hall, where the town had food trucks, carnival games and a musical appearance by Jefferson Starship. A 5K kicked it all off in the morning, and fireworks capped off the night with a bang.

In Henrietta, hundreds more gathered at Veterans Memorial Park, camped out on the grass, before their own fireworks show. Earlier in the day, people enjoyed food vendors, a craft sale and a live performance by Brass Taxi.