Registered sex offender gets 15-plus years for child porn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A registered sex offender who was convicted of possession of child pornography — following a previous conviction — was sentenced to 15 1/2 years in prison.

Mathew Shulman, 37, of Rochester engaged in sexually explicit online communications with an undercover New York State Police investigator whom he believed was an 11-year-old girl, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi. Shulman asked the child to produce and send him child porn; he tried to persuade to child to meet him for sex; and he distributed child porn depicting prepubescent minors in an attempt to groom the child for sex; according to Rossi.

On June 7, 2022, State Police and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Shulman’s Rochester home and took him into custody. At the time, he was a registered sex offender on probation for a June 2016 conviction of possessing child pornography.

Shuman also was sentenced to 15 years supervised release.