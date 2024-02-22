Registration is open for the J.P. Corporate Challenge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Registration is now open for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge, a 3.5 mile run through downtown Rochester where companies and organizations run as a team.

The 32 annual race will take place on Thursday, May 23. The race kicks off at 7 p.m. at Innovative Field and ends at the same place. You can register a team here.

Last year’s Corporate Challenge drew nearly 4,000 runners and walkers across nearly 200 companies. That was a 33% increase from the previous year. Sixteen members of the News10NBC family competed in last year’s Corporate Challenge. Paychex had the most participants at 217, followed by L3 Harris at 161 and the University of Rochester at 115.

After the race, there will be celebration at Innovative Field. Companies can register for post-race hospitality options here.