Registration is open to help clean up Monroe County parks in the spring

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We may be in the middle of a frigid winter, but registration is open for people who want to volunteer to clean up Monroe County’s parks in the springtime.

Volunteers will clean up the parks on Saturday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. You can sign up to help at any one of the county’s 22 parks here.

People can sign up to pick up trash, load trucks to take trash off-site, or rake debris like leaves, sticks, and rocks. You can also sign up to sweep shelters, lodges, and hard surfaces. Mulching and weeding may be available at some locations.

If you’re looking to register a group to help, you can email this form to mcparks@monroecounty.gov by March 28.