ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s almost time to start picking up the parks!

Volunteer registration for the Monroe County Parks System’s clean-up initiative Pick Up the Parks is open. On April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers are invited to help get the parks sparkling for spring and summer.

Specific jobs for volunteers include picking up litter, raking and picking up debris, mulching and weeding and more. You can find the registration formĀ here.