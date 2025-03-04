Registration opens for United Way’s Day of Caring volunteer event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Registration is now open for the Day of Caring, the region’s largest volunteer event hosted by the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes.

The Day of Caring takes place on Thursday, May 15, and includes Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. Last year, over 6,300 volunteers representing 250 workplaces took part, helping 200 different nonprofit agencies.

You can register online here by May 8 and nonprofits can register their projects through May 1. Volunteers can filter through hundreds of projects to best suit their location, interests, and accessibility. Some projects include gardening, yard work, painting, and organizing.