Rehabilitation project set to begin April 21 on Brooks Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Department of Transportation announced a $9.6 million pavement and rehabilitation project on Brooks Avenue. The project will stretch between Chili Avenue in the Town of Gates and the City of Rochester line.

The construction is set to begin on Monday, April 21, which could cause some potential lane closures. The project will include new pavement, traffic signals, signs, and a new storm water pump station.

A second long-term closure is also scheduled for this summer.

