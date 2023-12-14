Relief at RIT community after student Matthew Grant found safe

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — There was a huge collective sigh of relief at the Rochester Institute of Technology campus at the news that junior Matthew Grant had been found safe Wednesday after having been missing for more than three weeks.

Some RIT students leaving the gym said word about Grant’s having been found spread around campus quickly.

RIT students Long Lamb and Clayton Koppi say they were working out at the gym when they got surprise notifications.

“I got a lot of messages from my friends and I got a couple notifications on the RIT Reddit as well, you know, saying Matthew Grant has been found,” Lamb said.

Lamb and Koppi say they’ve been waiting for texts and posts to that effect.

“Like around two or three hours ago — I forgot the exact time we got email — and it was like good news, Matthew Grant has been found. and then obviously besides the RIT email, right, we have a huge community in Reddit and other forums, so a lot of other platforms as well,” Lamb said.

According to Koppi, RIT has been keeping students up to date on the status of Grant, co-captain of the RIT wrestling team, ever since he went missing.

“We saw on an email one day — RIT emails us if there’s like someone missing or you know, some tragic event happens — so it’s a little eerie to just see an email about someone disappearing,” he said.

Which is why Koppi says he was glad RIT sent out swift notifications to all students once police confirmed Grant had been found.

“They were quick to notify everyone when he disappeared and pretty regular updates about him when he was found, they were pretty quick to notify us,” he said.

While neither student knows Grant personally, they said everyone on campus has been concerned about him and are glad he’s been found.

RIT released the following statement after Matthew was found:

“Missing RIT student Matthew Grant has been found and is safe. His family has posted information on social media thanking everyone for aiding in the search for their son, who went missing on November 20th from Henrietta.

Throughout this ordeal, the care, encouragement and assistance of this campus has been unwavering in the effort to aid in the search. I want to thank the RIT community for their steadfast support in locating Matthew.”