Remains found in Newark identified as man missing since September 2022

NEWARK, N.Y. — Skeletal remains found by a surveying crew at 434 E. Union St. in Newark on Monday have been identified as Kevin Heise, according to the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Heise was reported missing from Newark in September 2022.

“Unfortunately, after extensive investigation during that time including a recent search of the Erie Canal and shoreline area prior to the canal being refilled, Mr. Heise was not located,” Newark Police said in a statement.

On September 5, 2022, family members reported to the Village of Newark that Heise was last seen and heard from on September 2, 2022. Heise was seen in the area of East Union Street in Newark getting into a blue car or truck on that same date. According to police, Heise had no permanent address and was known to move frequently.

The Newark Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of the skeletal remains on Monday afternoon. The scene was processed and the remains were taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.