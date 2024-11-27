Remains of WWII airman from Central NY identified after 80 years

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester family is expressing gratitude this week for a recovery mission that has taken 80 years.

Their uncle, Tech. Sgt. Lynn Farnham, was shot down over Germany during World War II, and they recently learned his remains are finally coming home.

News10NBC’s Berkeley Brean met with Farnham’s nephew, Tom Farnham, at the Military History Museum in Village Gate. The museum, hidden behind a yellow door in an old factory building, holds many incredible stories.

The latest chapter involves Lynn Farnham, who was buried in an unmarked grave in a French cemetery for 80 years. Thanks to the efforts of the American military and advancements in DNA technology, his remains are now identified and returning home.

“Lynn is right here,” Tom Farnham pointed out while discussing his uncle’s history.

Lynn Farnham grew up in Central New York and was part of a B-17 crew flying missions over Germany in preparation for D-Day.

On February 25, 1944, a German fighter plane shot down his aircraft. Three weeks later, his mother received a letter stating he was missing in action. Tom Farnham shared a journal entry from that time: “Lynn has been missing over Germany since February 25, three weeks ago today.”

Reflecting on his grandmother’s writings, Tom said, “That’s my grandmother. I’ve read over many of her journals and most of what she’s written is matter of fact.” He added, “I’m sure she’s hurting.”

Tom and his brothers spent years piecing together their uncle’s records. They discovered that Farnham was initially buried near the crash site, and his remains were later moved to a cemetery after the war, where they remained until recently. Ten years ago, the Defense Department uncovered new evidence of the plane wreckage, traced the remains to the cemetery, and exhumed them. The remains, known as “Unknown X-6271,” were confirmed this year through DNA testing to belong to Sgt. Farnham.

Last week, the surviving family members decided to bring him back to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Tom Farnham expressed his commitment to attending the ceremony, saying, “I will be certain to be at that ceremony.” He added, “This will, I don’t want to say close the book, but it’s close to a good ending for the story.”

Farnham and his brothers created a book dedicated to Sgt. Farnham. The book is filled with photographs and letters, capturing Lynn’s life.

Tom Farnham shared a photograph of Major Dahl, the Luftwaffe pilot who shot down his uncle’s plane.

“I don’t really have an emotional reaction to it,” Tom said. “Maj. Dahl was doing his job for his nation at the time as was my uncle. It’s tragic that they both had to be involved in the outcome but, I don’t have an emotional reaction. It’s just interesting that we have a photograph of him though.”

Farnham’s remains are expected to return to the United States sometime in the spring. The American military handles dozens of similar cases each year, with 78,000 troops still missing and unaccounted for from World War II.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.