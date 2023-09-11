Remembering 9/11: Airline travel 22 years later

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Most of us remember exactly where we were when we learned of the 9/11 terrorist attack, and it changed the way we all travel.

News10NBC spent the day at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport hearing from people traveling on this 9/11.

Even though 22 years has passed some people talked about feeling a bit apprehensive getting on a plane Monday.

“We’re strong Americans, and we can get through anything,” said Lisa Paine from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

On the 11th of September in 2001, people inside the old Greater Rochester International Airport gathered around TV screens to watch what had happened. Monday, it’s business as usual getting airline travelers to their final destinations.

Raquel Britto is flying back to her native country Brazil and feels a bit uneasy while waiting to board her flight.

“I’m a little bit nervous about, especially being on a long flight, and international. I don’t know, it just makes me a little bit nervous about the date. But I don’t have any bigger concerns,” said Britto.

She’s not to only one. Alex Whiteside is flying to St. Louis.

“I’m a little nervous, but I trust everything will be just fine. It’s hard to kind of, like, we learn from our mistakes, right. So, I trust everything to be just fine moving forward for today,” said Whiteside.

Lisa Paine remembers the day like it was yesterday.

“My son and I were watching the Today Show, and all of a sudden it came on, and I saw the first plane hit the first building. It was devastating, and I remember just gasping with uncertainty of what was coming next,” said Paine.

Others like Ketan Patel remember the significance of the 9/11 attacks but treat 9/11 as a normal day.

“There’s a lot more security now,” said Patel. He continued, “You don’t hear much about it anymore.”

Speaking of security, changes were made immediately after 9/11. K-9’s sniffed for dangerous materials in and around the airport. Passengers went through additional screenings before boarding their planes.

“It’s been a hot minute now. We’ve kind of adjusted to things. I think it’s for the better. I’d rather be safe than sorry any day,” said Whiteside.

Following the 9/11 attacks, the Federal Aviation Administration also called the FAA to shut down airline travel across the country for two days.