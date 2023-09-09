Remembering 9/11: Events around Rochester honoring those lost

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been 22 years since the devastating terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Many lost family members, friends and coworkers. Cities across the nation will remember those lost and impacted by the attacks.

The Rochester community has a multitude of events to remember those fallen on 9/11.

Sunday, Sept. 10:

Memorial Star Climb and Family Walk: Community members will join the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at Innovative Field from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will climb what’s equivalent to 110 stories of the World Trade Center to honor firefighters lost on 9/11. Attendees can also participate in a walk at the event.

Monday, Sept. 11:

Memorial Vigil at Rochester Institute of Technology: RIT is hosting a memorial vigil which will consist of Sheriff Todd Baxter speaking, the playing of Taps, and 2,977 American Flags in the ground to represent the victims of the attacks. The vigil starts 8:15 a.m. in front of RIT’s Student Alumni Union.

“Operation We Remember” by the Veterans Outreach Center: This annual event is at 10:30 a.m. will take place at the War on Terror Memorial at Highland park. Members of the Veterans Outreach Center and the Monroe County Veterans Service Agency are welcoming the public to join them in remembering the lives lost on 9/11, and the lives that have been changed forever.

Ridge Road Fire District 9/11 Ceremony: The ceremony will be held at 1299 Long Pond Road starting at 9 a.m. Officials have released the following schedule:

Welcoming speech- Chief Johnson

Pledge of Allegiance

Moment of silence

Three Firefighters from Group 2 to lower the flags to half-staff

Place the wreath in the monument – Chief Johnson and Chief Andrews

Tolling of the Bell- TBD

Closing words- Chief Andrews

Closing prayer- Chaplain Brent Pavicic

MCC’s Remembrance Ceremony: Monroe Community College is remembering 9/11 with a ceremony at 8 a.m. at their Brighton Campus. Students and faculty will gather outside the Pamela Ann Chesonis Center where Monroe County Executive Adam bello will give remarks.

March/Walk of Remembrance: Community members from Seneca Falls and the Finger Lakes will gather around 7 p.m. at South Seneca High School to march/walk with the Ovid Fire Department. The walk will start at the school and end on Brown Street. A ceremony will take place after the walk with refreshments.

Irondequoit Police Department’s Patriot Day: The community is invited to pay remembrance to those lost on 9/11 at Irondequoit Town Hall. The ceremony starts at 8:46 a.m.

Brockport Firefighter Memorial Ceremony: Throughout the day in Brockport on 9/11, there will be remembrance ceremonies hosted by The Brockport Fire District. The opening ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. on South Main Street in Brockport. There ceremonies will include the ringing of the bell and The Ring of Gold.