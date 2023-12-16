Remembering fallen service members for Wreaths Across America Day

12/16 is National Wreaths Across America day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s national Wreaths Across America Day. The day is dedicated to remembering fallen service members, honoring those who serve, and teaching others about freedom.

Locally, Churchville Creekside cemetery will join more than 4,000 locations across the country in hosting a wreath-laying ceremony. The ceremony at Creekside begins at 12 p.m.

The 2023 theme for Wreaths Across America Day is “Serve and Succeed.”

“There are many ways to serve your community and country, and just as many definitions of success. We hope through focusing on those stories of success we will help change the dialogue around what it means to serve your country,” says Karen Worcester the executive Director of Wreaths Across America #ServeAndSucceed

More than 500 wreaths will be placed at the headstones of those fallen service members’ graves at the Churchville cemetery.

Want to volunteer? Click here to find the closest participating location near you.

Participating locations near Rochester, New York: