Remembering Gary Smith: ‘Doug and Gary’ star and ‘Pirate Toy Fund’ co-founder dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The death of Gary Smith, better known as “Gary the Happy Pirate,” has sent shockwaves throughout the Rochester community.

One-half of iconic children’s entertainers “Doug and Gary,” he helped establish the “Pirate Toy Fund” in memory of leukemia patient Christie Simonetti.

News10NBC spoke with Christie’s parents, David and Lorrie. They told us when their oldest daughter was fighting cancer, Gary was there to brighten her final days.

“And he came and he brought this huge stuffed animal. He loved to see them smile, loved to see them happy,” David Simonetti said.

Gary Smith was 64.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.