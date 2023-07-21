Remembering ‘Maz’: Rochester Police pay tribute to fallen officer one year after his murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is remembering Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

The cop known as “Maz” and his partner Sino Seng were ambushed as they sat in an unmarked car, in plain clothes, investigating a murder on Bauman Street on July 21, 2022. Send was wounded. Mazurkiewicz died from his injuries.

On Friday, Officer Mazurkiewicz’s badge and a plaque honoring his sacrifice were on display inside Rochester’s Public Safety Building.