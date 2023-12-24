Remembering the firemen killed in 2012 shooting on Lake Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —Eleven years ago, a shooting in Webster took the lives of two firemen on Christmas Eve morning.

On December 24, 2012 a man set fire to his home and car on Lake Road in Webster. Mike Chiapperini, 43, and Thomasz Kaczowka, 19, were shot by the man while stepping out of their firetruck to respond. A Greece Police officer and two other firefighters were also injured.

The West Webster Fire Department held a ceremony to honor Mike and Thomasz on Sunday morning.