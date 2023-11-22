Reminder: Need a driver’s vision test? It needs to be done over Thanksgiving

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Thousands of people in Monroe County could discover their driver’s license is suspended next month, if they don’t take action now.

As News10NBC has reported, the state Department of Motor Vehicles sent out notices to people who had their vision test postponed due to the pandemic.

But those tests need to be done over Thanksgiving, in order to get your exam in before the Dec. 1 deadline. If you don’t, your driver’s license will be suspended.

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 2,100 people in Monroe County who still needed to take their eye exam, along with more than 58,000 people across the state.