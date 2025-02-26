Renaissance Academy Charter School launches community food pantry for families in need

GREECE, N.Y. — The Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts has opened a new community food pantry to support families facing food insecurity.

Renaissance said that this food pantry provides discreet and accessible assistance to ensure that students and families have the nutrition they need to thrive.

“Our mission extends beyond the classroom,” said Mrs. Kilolo Moyo-White, Family Services Coordinator. “We believe that by supporting the well-being of our students and their families, we are fostering a stronger, healthier community. The Food Pantry is one way we can make a meaningful impact.”

The pantry opened on Feb. 26 and includes non-perishable food items such as canned goods, cereals, pasta and other essentials.

Families in need can access the pantry by submitting a google form, through a QR code or calling 585-225–4200 Ext. 209 to schedule a visit.

People looking to donate non-perishable food items can drop them off at 299 Kirk Rd in Greece or make arrangements with Moyo-White.

For more information on the food pantry, click here.