Renovations to Rochester Riverside Convention Center get underway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Renovations are coming to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. City leaders, designers, and contractors held an indoor ceremonial groundbreaking on Wednesday to celebrate the start of the construction.
The $13 million upgrade is part of the Roc the Riverway Project. It includes a new addition for an event space plus new LED signage and more bathrooms.
“This is a place where we want to put our best foot forward and that’s why the Riverside Convention Center should reflect the energy, optimism, and prosperity that is modern-day Rochester,” Mayor Malik Evans said.
The main street addition and other improvements are expected to be finished sometime next year.