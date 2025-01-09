Renovations to Rochester Riverside Convention Center get underway

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Renovations are coming to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. City leaders, designers, and contractors held an indoor ceremonial groundbreaking on Wednesday to celebrate the start of the construction.

The $13 million upgrade is part of the Roc the Riverway Project. It includes a new addition for an event space plus new LED signage and more bathrooms.

“This is a place where we want to put our best foot forward and that’s why the Riverside Convention Center should reflect the energy, optimism, and prosperity that is modern-day Rochester,” Mayor Malik Evans said.

The main street addition and other improvements are expected to be finished sometime next year.