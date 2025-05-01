Rental space for local businesses opens in Henrietta

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – A new rental space in Henrietta aims to give local businesses a place to develop. Community leaders cut the ribbon on Superior Spaces in Henrietta on Wednesday.

The facility, located on Brighton-Henrietta Town Line Road, offers rentable, ready-to-use industrial spaces for businesses. This gives new entrepreneurs a location to explore their ideas and grow their ventures.

“Youngest generation will look up and see, you work hard, you’re honest, you really do everything right in business, and that leads to success,” said Bob Duffy, CEO of Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. “So I think you should all be very proud of what you’ve accomplished.”

The opening of Superior Spaces has already created 45 new jobs. As of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, all of its rentable spaces are taken, with a waiting list for future tenants looking to secure a spot in the building.

