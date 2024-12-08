Rep. Claudia Tenney ‘relieved’ Assad will no longer ‘terrorize’ Syria, world after recent developments

ROCHESTER, NY – News10NBC reached out to several local representatives and lawmakers to discuss the recent developments in Syria. Representative Claudia Tenney’s office responded with a statement. It reads, in part, “The suffering of the Syrian people under this regime was horrific, and I’m relieved that Assad will no longer be able to terrorize Syria or the world.”

Syrian rebels captured the capital city of Damascus, effectively toppling the long-standing Assad regime. The militant group HTS achieved this significant victory Saturday night, marking a pivotal moment in Syria’s history. In less than two weeks, HTS rapidly advanced across the country, seizing control of multiple cities. President Bashar al-Assad relinquished power and fled Syria. According to Russian state media, Assad is currently in Moscow. On Sunday, crowds gathered in Damascus to celebrate what rebels describe as a new chapter in the 13-year-long civil war that has devastated Syria.

Rep. Tenney’s full statement here:

“Assad was a puppet of Russia and Iran. He used his power to commit war crimes, employ deadly chemical weapons against his own people, silence dissidents, and brutally kill innocent men, women, and children. The suffering of the Syrian people under this regime was horrific, and I’m relieved that Assad will no longer be able to terrorize Syria or the world. However, we must not forget that Abu Mohammed al-Golani and his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham insurgents are terrorists. I continue to pray for the Syrian people and for their freedom from tyranny and oppression.”