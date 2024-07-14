Rep. Claudia Tenney to attend Republican convention in support of Trump despite assassination attempt

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Reaction continues to pour in 24 hours after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his rally.

News10NBC’s Bret Vetter spoke with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R, NY-24) who says she was on a call with other Republicans on Sunday to discuss matters relating to security, especially with the Republican National Convention kicking off Monday in Milwaukee.

Tenney says she was shocked and saddened when she heard what happened at Trump’s rally on Saturday and is glad that he is okay. However, she expressed concern about how someone with a weapon could get into a massive rally without the Secret Service knowing about it.

Tenney went on to blame President Joe Biden’s campaign for “extreme rhetoric” that has turned up the heat around the country but stopped short of calling on Trump to make any change in tone.

“I don’t see as much coming out of the Republican side. But I do think President Trump has expressed gratitude for being spared I think yesterday. But also to his supporters. But he’s not going to give up the fight. I don’t think it’s a fair or equal assessment to say that both sides are engaging in this extreme rhetoric,” said Tenney.

Tenney says that her heart goes out to those who were hurt at Saturday’s rally and says violence and targeting language have no place in politics.

Tenney said that she intends to go to Milwaukee this week to support Trump at the Republican National Convention.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.