Rep. Morelle and Tenney share thoughts ahead of Trump’s inauguration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two local House representatives are sharing their thoughts ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Monday.

Rep. Joe Morelle spoke with News10NBC ahead of catching a flight to D.C. The Democrat expressed hope for bipartisan collaboration, emphasizing the importance of working together in good faith. However, Morelle said there are certain issues he will not compromise on.

“There are values I’m unwilling to compromise,” he said. “I will fight vigorously against any effort to cut Social Security and Medicare, to enact bans on abortion and reproductive rights, or to give tax breaks to billionaires at the expense of hard-working Americans.”

Morelle also said that focusing on party differences is not a path to success and that he’s committed to helping, serving, and making progress for the country.

Rep. Claudia Tenney provided a statement on working with President Trump and the new Congress. The Republican said: “Americans resoundingly cast their votes for President Trump and congressional Republicans to secure our borders, cut taxes, over burdensome regulations, unleash American energy, and for common-sense solutions to the challenges we face.”

