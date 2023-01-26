Rep. Morelle calls on House Speaker to deny Rep. George Santos classified information

WASHINGTON — Congressman Joe Morelle is calling on officials to deny Congressman George Santos access to classified information.

This comes after weeks of controversy around Santos, who represents parts of Long Island for New York’s 3rd Congressional District. He is accused of lying repeatedly about his resume, personal background, and the financing of his campaign.

Morelle and Congressman Gregory Meeks, who represents Queens for New York’s 5th District, wrote a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy with the request.

Morelle says Santos having classified information would pose “a significant risk to national security.” Meeks wrote that Santos “can’t be trusted.”