Rep. Morelle speaks about Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rep. Joe Morelle is pushing back against the Supreme Court’s decision to grant presidential immunity for certain acts.

The decision came on Monday in a 6-to-3 vote in the criminal case against former president Donald Trump on charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election. It granted Trump legal immunity for his “official acts” as president but did not grant broad immunity over all of his conduct. Morelle said he strongly opposes the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Our founders wanted to make sure that no American was above accountability, that no American was above the law,” Morelle said. “And yet the Supreme Court decision upends 248 years of American governance and puts the president of a position that no American has ever held. I think it’s the worst decision around structural governance in the United States in the history of the court and I’m going to do something about it.”

Morelle says he plans to introduce an amendment to remove presidential immunity.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.