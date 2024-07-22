Rep. Nancy Pelosi backs VP Harris, who hits campaign trail

Vice President Kamala Harris earned one of her biggest endorsements yet.

Former House Speaker and current California Rep. Nancy Pelosi said on X Monday she has “full confidence” that Harris will lead us to victory in November.

With immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future, I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.

-NP pic.twitter.com/vBwv602GuR — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 22, 2024

Sunday, Pelosi praised President Joe Biden because he “always put our country first.”

Biden withdrew from the presidential race Sunday amid increasing concerns, including from top fellow Democrats, about his health and mental acumen and ability to defeat former President Donald Trump.

When he did so, he endorsed Harris, a former district attorney in San Francisco and California attorney general. She says her intention is “to earn and win this nomination.” She officially hit the campaign trail Monday.

It's the first full day of our campaign, so I'm heading up to Wilmington, DE later to say "hello" to our staff in HQ.



One day down. 105 to go. Together, we're going to win this. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 22, 2024

The Democratic Party will pick its nominee at the Democratic National Convention, which starts Aug. 19 in Chicago.