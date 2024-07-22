Rep. Nancy Pelosi backs VP Harris, who hits campaign trail

Colleen Farrell News10NBC
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the East Room of the White House, March 18, 2024, in Washington. She’s already broken barriers, and now Harris could soon become the first Black woman to head a major party's presidential ticket after President Joe Biden’s ended his reelection bid. The 59-year-old Harris was endorsed by Biden on Sunday, July 21, after he stepped aside amid widespread concerns about the viability of his candidacy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Vice President Kamala Harris earned one of her biggest endorsements yet.

Former House Speaker and current California Rep. Nancy Pelosi said on X Monday she has “full confidence” that Harris will lead us to victory in November.

Sunday, Pelosi praised President Joe Biden because he “always put our country first.”

Biden withdrew from the presidential race Sunday amid increasing concerns, including from top fellow Democrats, about his health and mental acumen and ability to defeat former President Donald Trump.

When he did so, he endorsed Harris, a former district attorney in San Francisco and California attorney general. She says her intention is “to earn and win this nomination.” She officially hit the campaign trail Monday.

The Democratic Party will pick its nominee at the Democratic National Convention, which starts Aug. 19 in Chicago.