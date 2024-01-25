Rep. Stefanik a possible running mate for Trump?

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

A New York congresswoman is making waves as a potential running mate for former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Elise Stefanik represents New York’s 21st District. The large rural district in the North Country covers all the way from Watertown to Plattsburgh and parts of the capital region.

Stefanik went to Harvard University and is the most senior ranking woman in the House of Representatives.

Her support for Trump is divisive for people in her district.

“Do they want someone who is willing to back the Trump lies, on whether it’s the ending of Roe v. Wade, or the promoting of the big lie, the attacking on election workers and voters?” asked Dustin Czarny, Democratic caucus chair of the New York State Elections Commissioners Assocaition.

“I think Elise would just add to his ability, the president’s ability, to pass policies and implement policies I think are good for the country,” said Assemblyman Will Barclay, Republican Majority Leader in the state Assembly.

Trump has said he has an idea of whom he might choose as a running mate, but he has not hinted about who that might be.