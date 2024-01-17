Rep. Tenney calls for immediate release of Dansville native held by Taliban

Efforts are continuing to bring Dansville native Ryan Corbett home from Afghanistan. He has been in prison there for over a year.

Corbett has been detained by the Taliban since August 10, 2022. On Wednesday, Rep. Claudia Tenney pressed for his immediate release.

Ryan Corbett lived in Afghanistan for nearly a decade. After the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, he left his business and, with his wife and children, came back to Dansville.

He returned to Afghanistan in 2022 to tend to his business. That’s when he was detained.

Tenney says Corbett has been held by the Taliban in a basement cell without regular access to a bathroom, sunlight, or medical care. During an interview with Tenney this afternoon, i asked the congresswoman what the next step is to try to get Corbett back to America.

“I’m inviting Anna (Ryan’s wife) to be my guest at the State of the Union and we are hopefully going to be talking with even higher levels of the Biden administration to get him released. it would be just a wonderful experience for me if i could have Ryan and Anna at the State of the Union with me — that President Biden, the State Department working together were able to get his release,” Tenney said.

The State of the Union address is Marc 7. In the meantime, Ryan’s family has a website where they’re posting updates about their efforts.

Tenney represents the 24th District, which includes all or parts of Cayuga, Genesee, Jefferson, Livingston, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties.