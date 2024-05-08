Repeat offender from Canandaigua pleads guilty to new child-porn charge

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Preston Herbst, a 27-year-old convicted felon from Canandaigua, has admitted to a new charge related to trading child pornography using a Snapchat account.

Herbst pleaded guilty to transferring obscene matter. This admission comes after Herbst had already been sentenced to three years in prison for a separate child pornography offense but before he had surrendered to the Bureau of Prisons to begin his sentence.

For this latest offense, Herbst faces the possibility of an additional five years in prison.

