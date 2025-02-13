Repeat sex offender pleaded guilty to raping 14-year-old in 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Wednesday, Kelvin Hunt, 48, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography, after a prior conviction, and possession of a firearm for drug trafficking, which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

In March 1995, Hunt was convicted of sexual abuse and sentenced to two to six years in prison.

On February 2, 2024, he entered the home of a 14-year-old girl in Rochester and forcibly raped her. He produced pornographic images of the victim and forced her to another location where he forcibly raped her again.

Two days later enforcement found Hunt in a hotel and arrested him. Investigators seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun, and about 71 grams of heroin.

Rochester sex offender accused of kidnapping and raping girl appears in court for arraignment

Sex offender sentenced to 25 years for kidnapping girl at gunpoint

Rochester sex offender accused of kidnapping, choking and raping 14-year-old