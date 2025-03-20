Report: Calls for police service in Batavia hit a seven-year high

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The year 2024 was a busy year for the Batavia Police Department. A new report shows that the number of calls for police service hit a seven-year high at just over 22,000.

That includes 1,120 domestic incidents, 803 disturbance calls, 920 reports of theft, and 715 mental health calls. The report also says officers investigated 493 crashes in that year.

The report shows that, overall, the number of domestic violence victims is down from the past four years. Police say there were 146 victims last year compared to 248 from the year 2020.

The report also breaks down the number of arrests by category. You can see the full report here: