Report: Domestic violence was on the rise in NY last year

The number of victims of domestic violence increased in New York state last year, according to a report by the state comptroller.

The report found that nearly 50,000 women outside New York City were victims of domestic violence in 2022. That’s an increase of nearly 9 percent compared to 2019.

Around 80 percent of domestic violence reports were for “simple assault.”

The report was released in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is October.