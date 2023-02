ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Women in New York pay $208 more a year than men for car insurance. That’s the findings of a recent report by insurance quoting website “Quote Wizard.”

It found that on average, women pay more than $4,000 on insurance here in the Empire State. Men pay just over $3,800. This is also the case for women around the country. The average premium nationally is $1,589 for women and $1,559 for men.