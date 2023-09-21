Report: Finger Lakes lacking in meeting seniors’ health needs

The Finger Lakes region isn’t equipped to meet the needs of seniors. That’s according to a new report from Common Ground Health.

Researchers blame a shortage of health care and social workers, affordable housing, and long-term care facilities among other factors.

Common Ground Health says the pandemic really put an enormous social and economic strain on systems and resources that the 65-plus population relies on.

This report looked at several issues, affecting people over the age of 65.

One of the big ones is poverty. Common Ground Health says about 8% of people age 60 and up in our region live at or below the poverty line. That’s about 20% in the city of Rochester.

Other big challenges — such as not enough home health aides, and a shortage of beds at care facilities — have not recovered since the pandemic. There also are not enough caregivers, whether that’s a loved one or an aide, according to the report.

Researchers say without a support system, older people are particularly vulnerable, making their lives much more difficult.

“My doctor — I’m approaching 60 — is very clear on the patients who are connected in community with a meaningful relationship, personal, are the patients who do better with regard to managing diabetes or cardiovascular health, than those who are isolated and alone,” Wade Norwood, CEO of Common Ground, said.

You can view the report below: