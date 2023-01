GREECE, N.Y. The movie theater at the Mall at Greece Ridge is set to close for good.

According to Business Insider, 39 regal theaters in the U.S. will shut down. That’s on top of a dozen that have already shuttered after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.

Cineworld will start rejecting leases on Feb. 15. Business Insider lists Greece Ridge Stadium 12 among those slated to close.