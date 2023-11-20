Report: Percent of children with high levels of lead increases in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Coalition to Prevent Lead Poisoning released its latest report on Monday, which shows an increase in Monroe County children who tested positive for elevated levels of lead in 2022 compared to 2021.

The report says that, even though the number of children tested were fairly similar to 2021, there was a 37% increase in the number of children who had lead levels of 5 micrograms per deciliter or more in their blood. The Centers for Disease Control considers 3.5 micrograms per deciliter as the baseline for lead in the blood.

The report says a total of 834 children in Monroe County tested for elevated blood lead levels for their first time. That includes 536 children who were found with high levels of lead – 5 to 9 micrograms per deciliter – and 279 children who were found with even higher levels of lead – 10 micrograms per deciliter or more.

In that 10 micrograms per deciliter or more category, there was a 53% increase in children who tested for lead across the county and a 70% increase in children in the city.

The Coalition to Prevent Lead Poisoning, a non-profit based in Rochester, says educating parents on the dangers of lead poisoning is critical for getting children tested or getting them help.

“Ongoing education is critical to ensuring that new parents and new members of our community understand the risks and have access to resources to help them lessen the effects elevated blood lead levels can have on their children’s development,” said Dr. Stanley Schaffer, co-chair of the Coalition to Prevent Lead Poisoning’s Screening & Professional Education Committee and director of the Western New York Lead Poisoning Resource Center.