Report reveals one-third of Rochester’s roads in poor condition, costing drivers hundreds in repairs

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A recent report highlights the troubling state of Rochester’s roads, revealing that nearly a third are in poor condition.

According to the report by TRIP, a national transportation research organization, nearly half of all major and local roads in New York are in poor or mediocre condition. In Rochester, 12% of roads are classified as poor, a figure comparable to larger cities like Buffalo and Niagara Falls, which stand at 13%.

Mark Gruba from AAA notes that potholes are a significant concern for drivers.

“In terms of road conditions and potholes — they can be a real pain in the wallet. These repairs can be costly,” he says. The average cost for New York drivers to repair pothole damage is just over $400.

Gruba explains the challenge of maintaining roads during the freeze-thaw cycle.

“You might repair one pothole and within a day or so another pothole is formed in that same area or nearby,” he says.

A lot of times people encounter potholes when it’s too late—they’ve already hit it.

Driving on rough area roads costs New Yorkers approximately $38 billion annually.

Gruba advises drivers to “slow down safely” and avoid slamming on the brakes when encountering a pothole to minimize damage.

To report a pothole, contact the New York State Department of Transportation at 1-800-POTHOLE. In the city, call 3-1-1, and for the rest of Monroe County, dial 585-428-5990.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.