Report reveals one-third of Rochester’s roads in poor condition, costing drivers hundreds in repairs

Marsha Augustin News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A recent report highlights the troubling state of Rochester’s roads, revealing that nearly a third are in poor condition.

According to the report by TRIP, a national transportation research organization, nearly half of all major and local roads in New York are in poor or mediocre condition. In Rochester, 12% of roads are classified as poor, a figure comparable to larger cities like Buffalo and Niagara Falls, which stand at 13%.

Mark Gruba from AAA notes that potholes are a significant concern for drivers.

“In terms of road conditions and potholes — they can be a real pain in the wallet. These repairs can be costly,” he says. The average cost for New York drivers to repair pothole damage is just over $400.

Gruba explains the challenge of maintaining roads during the freeze-thaw cycle.

“You might repair one pothole and within a day or so another pothole is formed in that same area or nearby,” he says.

A lot of times people encounter potholes when it’s too late—they’ve already hit it.

Driving on rough area roads costs New Yorkers approximately $38 billion annually.

Gruba advises drivers to “slow down safely” and avoid slamming on the brakes when encountering a pothole to minimize damage.

To report a pothole, contact the New York State Department of Transportation at 1-800-POTHOLE. In the city, call 3-1-1, and for the rest of Monroe County, dial 585-428-5990.

