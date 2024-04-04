Report reveals RPD has work to do in community engagement

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department released a report assessing how well it’s doing with community engagement.

RPD Chief David Smith spoke about the report on Thursday and said the department has work to do. He said RPD requested this from the National Public Safety Partnership.

The community engagement assessment showed the need for officers to not only patrol the streets of Rochester, but get out of their cars and engage with citizens and business owners. The assessment also showed a need to increase diversity within the department.

“Our revamped recruitment strategies have resulted in our last five academy classes being almost 40% minority including the current academy class of which two thirds of the recruits are minorities,” Smith said.

RPD has added a full day of culture emersion training for new hires and will roll this out to the full department in the future.

See the full report below here.