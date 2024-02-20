Report: Rochester leads nation in quick home sales and homes selling above listing price

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s housing market remained hot in January, leading the nation in quick home sales and homes selling above their listing price according to one report.

According the Redfin Corporation, 70.5% of the homes in the Rochester area had an offer accepted within two weeks of their listing. That’s higher than any of the 91 metropolitan areas that Redfin studied between Jan. 15 and Feb. 11. Seattle placed second at 65.7% and San Jose placed third at 62%.

Out of homes sold in the Rochester area, 66.2% were sold above the final listing price. That’s also the highest in the country, followed by Newark, N.J. at 59.7% and Buffalo at 58.1%.