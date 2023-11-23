REPORT: Ruby Gordon Home files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Ruby Gordon Home, the beloved family-owned furniture store with locations in Greece and Henrietta, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to Furniture Today, as cited in the Rochester Business Journal, Ruby Gordon filed for bankruptcy on Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District of New York. News10NBC has reached out to Ruby Gordon for comment and is awaiting its response.

The filing comes as Ruby Gordon is marking 87 years in business. Founder Frank Ruby established the business in 1936 and, years later, partnered with Ted Gordon to expand. In addition to furniture, the store also sells beds, dining sets, and kitchen storage.

In July, President Janetta Ruby and CEO Aaron Ruby told News10NBC that the Ruby Gordon in Henrietta is closing temporarily because of supply chain and shipping issues since the pandemic.