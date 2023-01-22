Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting.

This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street.

A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running.

A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she and other patrons of a nearby bar were rushed out and were told someone had been shot in the street.

BREAKING: Major police presence in downtown Rochester. East & Union is blocked. East & Alexander is blocked. Looks like bars may be closed @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/KOnmrKsdPT — Raven Tiara Brown (@WHEC_RBrown) January 22, 2023

In June 2022, Yasier Clark, 24, was shot and killed near East Avenue and Lawrence Street. Anthony Grimes, 17 at the time, was charged.

News10NBC has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.