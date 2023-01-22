Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting.
This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street.
A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running.
A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she and other patrons of a nearby bar were rushed out and were told someone had been shot in the street.
In June 2022, Yasier Clark, 24, was shot and killed near East Avenue and Lawrence Street. Anthony Grimes, 17 at the time, was charged.
