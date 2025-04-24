Reports of ICE agents detaining people sparks rally in Rochester on due process

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – After reports emerged of ICE agents taking people into custody around town, a rally took place in downtown Rochester Wednesday calling for due process in response to the Trump administration’s deportations.

Neighbors on Winona Boulevard in Irondequoit said some roofing workers were taken into custody Tuesday morning. Irondequoit’s Police Chief said he was not made aware of this ahead of time.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Federal Building on State Street to protest.

President Donald Trump criticized the Supreme Court this week for hindering his efforts, saying it would be impossible to afford a trial for everyone he’s seeking to deport.

News10NBC reached out to Homeland Security for more information, but said they have no information indicating they were involved in this case.

