Republican Commissioner of Elections will retire at the end of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Republican Commissioner of Elections Lisa Nicolay announced that she is retiring at the end of the year when her current term expires.

Nicolay took the position in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. She has served 32 years in Monroe County government including in the County Legislature and County Parks Department including the Legislature Chief of Staff.

Deputy commissioner Peter Elder will become the new commissioner on Jan. 1, 2025. Nicolay nominated Elder for the position last week at the Monroe County Republican Convention and he received the GOP County Committee’s unanimous recommendation.