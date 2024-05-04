Republicans, activists discuss response to DA’s interaction with police officer

Republicans, activists reserving judgement on DA Doorley

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Calls for Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s resignation are growing louder in the wake of a released video showing her in a confrontation with a Webster police officer.

Despite the uproar and demands for accountability, one notable group — her fellow Republicans — had remained relatively quiet on the matter until now. At a town-hall gathering Friday, local activists, including prominent Republicans, voiced their concerns — but emphasized a cautious approach, opting to await the outcomes of the ongoing investigations at both county and state levels before forming a final judgment.

The controversy centers around police-worn body camera footage that captures DA Doorley berating a Webster police officer. This incident has sparked multiple investigations into her conduct, scrutinizing her actions and decision-making.

“I do believe she is very fit for the job, and we also have to remember that she is an elected official. She was just re-elected, even though somebody campaigned very vigorously against her and had even a million dollars thrown in from outside people outside of the area to try and push our current district attorney out of office because she is a law-and-order district attorney” said Marcus C. Williams of the Rochester City Republican Committee.

“I believe in this situation the police officer was disrespected; for his team not to stand behind him and what was going on and that he did his job accordingly, and why are these things not reciprocated, in the way he was so careful with her,” activist Ashanti Curry said.

Doorley has said she has no intention of resigning.

