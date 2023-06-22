Rescued cats from Gates home under care at Lollypop Farm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has an update on a story we’ve been following. It’s been about two-weeks since a bunch of cats were rescued from a home in Gates. So far 160 cats have been found, with a few more still to catch.

Sadly, some of the cats were too sick to be saved. The rest are being treated for different types of respiratory issues, and none of them are ready to be adopted.

The smell of cat urine still lingers in the air on the portion of Courtright Lane where the home is located. The Town of Gates says the home where the cats were living in is still uninhabitable. Gates Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta says the homeowner whose identity has not been released, is only allowed to enter his home for eight hours per day to clean the inside.

The Humane Society of Greater Rochester tells News10NBC any potential charges against him will depend on the outcome of the health of each cat. Giunta says the future of the home is up in the air.

“Again, that’s something that we need to determine before we can make that decision on whether it does get condemned and taken down, or if someone is willing to maybe, you know, come in and rehab it for him,” said Giunta.

The Gates Town Supervisor goes on to say the homeowner has until the end of July to clean up the property. Meanwhile a large-scale animal seizure like this puts a strain on the Humane Society.