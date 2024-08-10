Rescuers help injured man from Genesee River gorge

Rescuers help injured man out of Genesee River gorge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rescuers helped an injured man out of the Genesee River gorge Friday night.

News10NBC was on the scene at the riverbank near Hanford’s Landing Cemetery on Lake Avenue. The Rochester Fire Department says they got the call around 8:30 for a man hiking on a trail who fell down the gorge and hurt himself.

They say they used ropes to send down two rescuers, who loaded the man safely into a rescue boat where AMR saw to his injury.