Resettlement group reacts to visa fraud charges after FBI investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Almost 24 hours after the arrest of an afghan man, the group that helps people get special visas to get out of that country and into America says they’ve never had a case of fraud before.

Dilbar Dilbar, from Afghanistan, has been charged with visa fraud. Officials said he is accused of using fake documents and letters to obtain a Special Immigration Visa (SIV) to bring his family to the United States.

The FBI conducted a search of his home on Blossom Road near Winton Road Thursday.

Dilbar is currently in federal custody, though it is unclear if he is in a federal jail in Batavia or a local county jail. He is expected to appear in court next Friday to determine if he can post bail. The charge he faces carries a potential sentence of 10 years in prison.

The organization Keeping Our Promise, which helps Afghans and Iraqis resettle in America, has been involved in furnishing Dilbar’s home. Ellen Smith, the founder and executive director of Keeping Our Promise, said she had met Dilbar twice.

“We furnished his home in partnership with the resettlement agency,” said Smith.

Smith said she could not comment on whether Dilbar assisted American forces in Afghanistan.

“I can’t comment on that because I don’t know his history,” Smith said.

Smith emphasized her trust in the SIV process.

“We have resettled over 1,600 people in 11 years. And I can say with confidence that I trust these guys with my life. As did the military people they worked with,” Smith said.

The organization has resettled more than 1,600 people from Iraq and Afghanistan over 11 years, including 100 people last year. Currently, there are 40,000 Afghans waiting for SIVs.

“My head and heart are still with the SIVs and the soldiers they served with,” said Smith.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.