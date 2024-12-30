Residents at Eastwood Manor and Ellison Park apartments call for improved security after car break-ins

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A series of car break-ins at apartment complexes across Monroe County during the holiday season has residents feeling anxious.

The Eastwood Manor Apartments and Ellison Park Apartments are among the affected locations, with neighbors calling for enhanced security measures. At the Eastwood Apartments on East Avenue, Brighton Police report that five cars were broken into between 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Patricia Spano, a resident, expressed her frustration. “It scares me,” Spano said. Spano recounted a recent encounter: “I saw a guy leaning over my car one night. I had taken my groceries inside and I came outside, and this guy was leaning over my car looking inside, and as soon as he saw me, he ran—he just ran.”

Over at the Ellison Park Apartments on Bobrich Drive, Rochester Police confirmed another five car break-ins. This complex shares the same management company as Eastwood Apartments. Taj Dawlatzai, a resident, found his car with a shattered passenger window and glass scattered everywhere.

“Not only my car—4 cars, the passenger side window glass was also broken,” Dawlatzai said.

Dawlatzai shared images of the damage, noting that while little was stolen, the repairs cost him $350. “I fix my car with the mechanic,” he explained.

He hopes Ellison Park will improve security. “Build some door, electric door for every parking, installation of security cameras here,” Dawlatzai suggested.

The incidents have left Dawlatzai worried. “Now I park in front of the road near my window—now I say something, or I look something. Now I can’t sleep very well,” he said.

News10NBC contacted the property management for Eastwood Manor and Ellison Park Apartments. Their offices were closed. We will follow up with them.