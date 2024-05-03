Residents at Webster Town Board meeting take issue with how Monroe County DA’s case was handled

Residents speak out to Webster Town Board about how DA's case was handled

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Residents spoke out Thursday night at the Webster Town Board meeting — the first one since police body-worn-camera on Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s encounter with Webster Police following an attempted traffic stop was released.

Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier was not at the meeting, but plenty of neighbors were there, calling on the Town Board to take action.

“How is this acceptable? Will this board allow the Webster police to show this type of discretion?” Tiffany Porter asked during the public-comment portion of the meeting.

“Anybody else would have, if they were Black, probably would have been dead. They would not have been able to tell their story. They would not have been able to put out an apology video. And they would not be online saying the Webster PD did a great job,” Porter said.

Porter was among seven speakers who took to the podium to make sure members of the Webster Town Board don’t forget about Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s traffic stop.

Porter said all citizens should have the chief’s number next time they are pulled over.

“Sandra called Dennis, and Dennis just took care of everything, and I think the public needs to know Dennis’ number in case we ever get in those situations so we can call Dennis too,” Porter said.

On April 22, Officer Cameron Crisafulli tried to pull over an SUV for speeding. The driver didn’t stop until they pulled into their driveway in a Webster tract. Doorley has since apologized, and pleaded guilty and paid her fine.

Kohlmeier issued a statement earlier Thursday, saying: ““I am extremely proud of our police department for handling a dynamic event with such professionalism. Our body-worn camera policy is designed to provide transparency; in this situation, it confirms the integrity and character of our officers. I also want to publicly thank Officer Crisafulli for his dedication to his duty and the safety of our community.” He added that because of pending investigations, it’s not appropriate for him to talk any further.

Activist Diallo Payne says that statement isn’t enough — and says he and others vow to continue showing up to Town Board meetings until action is taken.

“The cop that’s on the camera did a solid job, but at the same time our concern as activists is for the whole system and how collectively things worked, and if the job really got done,” Payne told News10NBC.

“Who are we? We are the people who have showed up at this meeting. That we aren’t going to accept that. We are gonna oppose that. and that we think that it’s pertinent and critical and needs to be addressed kind of immediately,” Payne said.

All of the people I spoke with Thursday night said they will be back for the next Webster Town Board meeting, scheduled for May 16.